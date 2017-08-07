‘Impractical Jokers’ Stars to Launch Limited Run Show on SiriusXM (EXCLUSIVE)

The stars of truTV’s “Impractical Jokers” are getting their own limited run radio show on SiriusXM’s Comedy Greats station, Variety has learned exclusively.

Childhood friends Joe Gatto, James “Murr” Murray, Brian “Q” Quinn, and Sal Vulcano–collectively known as the comedy troupe The Tenderloins–will launch The Tenderloins Radio Show on SiriusXM beginning on Aug. 17. The show will feature the four friends humiliating each other, while also joking with friends, taking calls from fans, and testing their acting skills with a segment called “Tenderloins Theater.”

The limited-run weekly show will premiere on Aug. 17 from 6-7 p.m. ET on Comedy Greats channel 94, and re-air the following morning at 11:00 a.m. ET. The Tenderloins are represented by Vector Managment and UTA.

The Tenderloins have starred on “Impractical Jokers” for six seasons, with truTV recently ordering a seventh. The show features the troupe capturing their extreme dares on hidden camera, complete with unsuspecting strangers’ amused, confused, or flabbergasted reactions. After completing each dare, the guys are given a thumbs-up or a thumbs-down to determine who succeeded under pressure and who collapsed in defeat. Then at the end of each episode, the one with the most fails must face a mortifying punishment with truly humiliating consequences.

After the airing of the 100th episode of “Impractical Jokers,” the group presented a live special called “The Impractical Jokers Live Punishment Special,” which was hosted by Howie Mandel. The special drew 3 million viewers in addition to 150 million social media impressions.

