Bravo has renewed their scripted series “Imposters” for a second season.

Season 2 will consist of 10 episodes, and will head into production this fall. No premiere date has been set for the sophomore season.

“Imposters” follows a persona-shifting con artist, played by Inbar Lavi, and her three most recent victims. Robbed of both their money and their hearts, the trio teams up to chase the woman who has left them questioning everything they believed to be true. Along the way, they learn the art of the con themselves, becoming embroiled in a thrilling game of cat and mouse that includes the beautiful grifter, her mysterious boss and his deliciously psychotic henchman, as well as the FBI.

The series is executive produced by Adam Brooks and Paul Adelstein, who stars on Bravo’s “Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce.” Universal Cable Productions is the studio.

The renewal announcement was made Monday night during an FYC panel in Los Angeles, moderated by Adelstein, who surprised the cast with the Season 2 news. On hand at the event was star Lavi, along with cast members Rob Heaps, Parker Young, Marianne Rendón, Stephen Bishop and Brian Benben.

“‘Imposters’ has truly resonated with our audience and critics alike with its unique brand of suspense and humor,” said Frances Berwick, president of NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment’s Lifestyle Networks. “We’re excited to see what the future holds for this unlikely band of flawed, but lovable characters that our talented creators and actors have fully brought to life.”

“Adam, Paul and our wonderful cast and crew are delivering a mad and merry show that makes us all proud. We’re excited that even more people will be able to join the party next season,” added Jeff Wachtel, president and chief content officer of NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment

The freshman season debuted in February and wrapped earlier this month. Averaging more than 1.4 million viewers in delayed viewing per episode, “Imposters” grew steadily throughout its freshman run, and garnered the fastest in-season growth of any new scripted series on ad-supported cable with a 23% increase in the 18-49 demo from the first to second half of the season.

In Variety‘s review of the Bravo series, critic Sonia Soraiya wrote, “‘Imposters’ walks a fine line between primetime soap and buddy comedy, with varying degrees of success.”

“Imposters” marks the third scripted show for Bravo, following “Girlfriends Guide to Divorce” and “Odd Mom Out.”