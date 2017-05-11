‘Imaginary Mary’ Canceled After One Season at ABC

Imaginary Friend
Imaginary Mary” has been canceled after just one season on ABCVariety has learned.

The series starred Jenna Elfman as a woman in her 30s whose childhood imaginary friend — voiced by Rachel Dratch — suddenly reenters her life when she finds herself getting into a serious relationship with a father of three. It also starred Stephen Schneider, Nicholas Coombe, Matreya Scarrwener, and Erica Tremblay.

The series’ prospects were dim from the start, with ABC trimming its episode order from 13 to 9 before it even premiered. Its ratings also failed to live up to other ABC comedies. Its debut on March 29 after a new episode of “The Goldbergs” drew a 1.4 rating and 5.4 million viewers, well below the 2.0 achieved by fellow freshman series “Speechless” during its fall premiere in the timeslot. The following week, “Imaginary Mary” dropped over 30 percent in both key measures to a 0.9 rating and 3.5 million viewers. None of its subsequent episodes fared any better.

The live action/CGI hybrid hailed from “The Goldbergs” team Adam F. Goldberg, David Guarascio and Doug Robinson. Mary’s CG animation was designed by Patrick Osborne, who was also an executive producer. The pilot was directed by Shawn Levy, who was also an executive producer. The series was a co-production with Sony Pictures Television, Happy Madison and ABC Studios.

