‘I’m Dying Up Here’ Renewed for Season 2 at Showtime

“I’m Dying Up Here” has been renewed for Season 2 at Showtime, the premium cabler announced Friday.

The series takes place in the stand up comedy scene in Los Angeles in the 1970’s, following both aspiring and established comics who inhabit Goldie’s, the hottest comedy club in town. The series stars stars Academy Award winner Melissa Leo, Ari Graynor, Michael Angarano, Clark Duke, Andrew Santino, Erik Griffin, RJ Cyler, Al Madrigal, and Jake Lacy.

The series was created and executive produced by Dave Flebotte and executive produced by Jim Carrey, Michael Aguilar and Christina Wayne. It is produced by Showtime and based on the non-fiction book of the same name by William Knoedelseder. The series will go back into production in the fall, with a 10-episode second season premiering in 2018.

“It is gratifying that so many comedians tell us this series really nailed the comedy club experience,”said Gary Levine, Showtime’s president of programming. “The talented ensemble of ‘I’m Dying Up Here,’ led by the brilliant Melissa Leo, and an equally skilled creative team behind the scenes, tell stories that scale the heights of comedy and the depths of drama, often at the same time. Having heard their plans for season two, I’m excited about the journeys these characters will take and the new ground the show will break.”

The renewal comes despite the fact that the series has failed to find a substantial audience. According to Nielsen Live+Same Day data, the series averaged a 0.04 rating in adults 18-49 and 143,000 viewers per episode, making it one of the lowest-rated shows on the network. For comparison, Season 7 of “Shameless,” the top-rated show on Showtime, was down in the ratings compared to Season 6 but averaged a 0.54 and 1.4 million viewers per episode.