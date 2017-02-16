IFC has ordered new scripted comedy “Living With Yourself” to series, Variety has learned.

The series comes from “The Daily Show” exec producer Tim Greenberg, who will write and executive produce. Jeff Blitz (“The Office,” “Parks and Recreation”) is attached to direct and executive produce alongside Greenberg and Anthony Bregman and Jeff Stern of Likely Story.

The story centers George Elliot, a man who is burned out and facing an impasse in both his personal and professional life. When George undergoes a novel treatment to become a better person, he finds he’s been replaced by a new and improved George — revealing that his own worst enemy is himself and raising the question, do we really want to be better?

“’Living With Yourself’ is a wonderfully unique, funny show that is both improbable and completely relatable at the same time, and it complements IFC’s slate of slightly off comedies that are created by and feature some of the best comedic talent in the business,” said Jennifer Caserta, president of IFC.

“Living Yourself” will join IFC’s slate that includes the upcoming “Brockmire,” starring Hank Azaria as a washed-up alcoholic baseball announcer, and stalwart “Porlandia,” which will conclude its eight-season run in 2018.

Greenberg is repped by UTA and Brillstein Entertainment, and Blitz is repped by UTA. Likely Story is a bi-coastal production company whose credits include the upcoming “The Circle,” and the recently released “Collateral Beauty,” “Indignation,” “Sing Street,” “Foxcatcher,” “Begin Again,” “Enough Said,” “American Ultra,” and “Our Idiot Brother.”