IFC Announces Development on 11 New Comedies For 2018

IFC has announced 11 new comedy projects as part of their development slate for 2018, including a new scripted program from Oliver Platt.

“We are privileged once again to be working with a variety of incredible talent on projects with unique comedic points of view, as well as creating more linear content from our digital platform, the Comedy Crib,” said Jennifer Caserta, president of IFC, in a statement. “These projects come from gifted creative teams and are great examples of the distinct comedic storytelling that embodies IFC’s trademark ‘slightly off’ sensibility.”

“NGO” is a half-hour executive produced by Platt and John Lyons and written and executive produced by Collin Friesen that follows a “gin-soaked but charismatic head of a private West African charity that he guides with a fist full of American cash in one hand and a rocket-launcher in the other.”

Joining “NGO” on the roster today, alongside recently greenlit new series “Living With Yourself,” which is set to premiere in 2018 and the previously announced “How To Rig An Election” based on the book of the same name by former political consultant Allen Raymond, is “Sherman’s Showcase.” A sketch comedy show inspired by “Soul Train” and from writer-performers Bashir Salahuddin and Diallo Riddle, “Sherman’s Showcase” will travel “through time via music and comedy drawn from the forty-year library of a legendary, but fictional, musical variety show.”

Additionally, IFC is developing “Elna,” a half-hour scripted comedy about what it’s like to be Mormon and lose your faith. Coming from Elna Baker, who writes, executive produces, and stars in the project, “Elna” is also written and executive produced by Eric Gilliland and executive produced by Left Right Productions.

“Greener Grass” is based on a short film of the same name, and comes from Upright Citizens Brigade alumni Jocelyn DeBoer and Dawn Luebbe as writers, executive producers, and stars. “Greener Grass” centers on a small town that looks like a living Norman Rockwell painting (and has a welcome sign that boasts “Nothing bad ever happens here”) but hides a “world of bad things” underneath the facade.

“The Last Hotel Detective” from writer and executive producer Gabe Delahaye centers on an in-house private detective who is employed by the “historic and luxurious Palace Hotel to solve guests’ minor crimes and delicate mysteries.” IFC boasts him as “a character out of a Raymond Chandler novel living in a digital world and the last of his kind.”

Based on the non-fiction book of the same name, “Dr. Taco” comes from writers and executive producers Mike Barker, Carlo Hart, Evan Sandman and Keshet Studios. It’s an ensemble piece about “six American misfits” who are unable to get into medical school in the U.S. and therefore find themselves “getting a very hands-on” education in a cartel-controlled part of Mexico.

Jay Kogen writes and executive produces “Bad Beta,” about a “brilliant female scientist with relationship issues” who is forced to care for a botched version of an A.I. she created.

“New Hope” focuses on New Hope University, a well-known evangelical Christian college in the Midwest run by “a world famous but aging and increasingly senile religious leader,” where a deep power struggle over control of the church and school abounds. “New Hope” is written and executive produced by Boyd Hale.

Based on the IFC Comedy Crib series, “Frank and Lamar” features two best friends who live together and work together as middle school teachers in New York City and have to deal with a wide variety of workplace drama, romantic entanglements, and friendship struggles. “Frank and Lamar” is created by Carl Foreman Jr. and Anthony Gaskins, who also star as the title characters.

Josh Ruben and Vince Peone have created, written, and directed “Lee’s Kill List,” about a woman who takes her life into her own hands by killing the “bullies and bosses” that threaten her sales job.

Written by Emily Wilson and animated by Emily Flake, “Mama Tried” is based on Flake’s graphic novel about the underbelly of new motherhood. The show follows the struggles of one woman who cares more about surviving motherhood than thriving as a “super-mom.” The show is executive produced by Jax Media.

Over on the digital side, IFC is also touting a few new Comedy Crib series, including “Janice and Jeffrey” from Matteo Lane and Mollie Merkel, “Commuters” from Jared Warner, Nick Ciavarella and Tim Dean, and “Neurotica” from Jenny Jaffe.

“Janice and Jeffrey” follows its out comedians and creators (Lane and Merkel) who portray the closeted titular couple who meet in a Christian recovery program and get married the same week. As their marriage hits a rough patch, they go to extreme lengths to solve intimacy issues. “Janice and Jeffrey” is produced by Mustache.

“Commuters” follows a couple who move to the suburbs and adapt to “all the joys that come” with not trying to be hip in a city that never sleeps. “Commuters” is directed by Adam Wirtz and produced by Post Everything Productions.

On “Neurotica,” which premieres August 21 on IFC.com, a dominatrix struggles with OCD and “fights to maintain her business when a fancy new MegaDungeon opens in her small town.” “Neurotica” is produced and directed by Jetpacks Go!.