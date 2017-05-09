ICM Partners Hires London TV Agent Ian Moffitt, Promotes Two to Agent Stateside

ICM Partners has hired television agent Ian Moffitt to work out of the agency’s London office in addition to promoting U.S.-based employees Arielle Lever and Michael Charny to agent, Variety has learned.

Moffitt is a senior agent working in the international scripted and unscripted television businesses. He was most recently the head of original programming for Yahoo. He previously ran the digital studio at Berman/Braun and also served as head of development at Machinima. He also worked at BBC Worldwide Productions, where he was responsible for the development of UK scripted formats in the U.S. market. He will report jointly to Kevin Crotty, board member and partner in television literary, and Michael Kagan, partner and head of international television and media.

“Ian is an immensely respected and well-liked executive,” Crotty and Kagan said in a joint statement. “We’ve had the pleasure of working with him over the years and are so pleased to have him on our team. He will be a great advocate in the U.K. for ICM Partners.”

Lever has been promoted to agent in the international television and media department. She first joined the agency in 2013 as a member of the trainee program. She most recently served as a department coordinator in the New York office, where she will continue to be based.

Charny, meanwhile, has been promoted to agent in the television literary department. Charny joined the agency’s L.A. office in 2012. He also was a member of the agency’s trainee program and served as a department coordinator.