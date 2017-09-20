‘I Mom So Hard’ Web Series Scores Pilot Production Commitment at CBS

Popular web series “I Mom So Hard” is in development at CBS as a multi-camera comedy, Variety has learned.

The series has landed a pilot production commitment. Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley, who co-created the web series, will star in and co-write the series, which will see the two moms show how their friendship gets them through being wives and mothers. Michelle Nader will also serve as a writer on the series in addition to executive producing. Rob Thomas will executive produce under his Spondoolie Productions banner, with Danielle Stokdyk and Dan Etheridge also executive producing. Spondoolie Productions will produce in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Hensley and Smedley are repped by UTA, Management 360, and attorney Matt Feil. Nader is repped by ICM.

Hensley and Smedley began posting funny videos of themselves discussing motherhood and family life in 2016 on Facebook and YouTube. Their YouTube channel currently has over 58,000 subscribers and over 5 million video views, while their Facebook page has over 1.1 million likes. Combined, their videos have been collectively viewed over 100 million times. They have also taken their act on the road, launching the Mom’s Night Out: Summer Break Tour earlier this year.

Nader most recently served as the showrunner on the CBS comedy “2 Broke Girls.” Her other credits include writing for and producing “The King of Queens,” “Dharma & Greg,” and “Spin City.”

(Pictured: Kristen Hensley, left, and Jen Smedley, right)