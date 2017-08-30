Hurricane Harvey: Disney-ABC TV Group, NBCUniversal to Air Programming to Benefit Victims

The Disney|ABC Television Group will air special programming in support of its “Day of Giving” initiative to benefit victims of Hurricane Harvey, the company announced Wednesday.

The programming will kick off with an ABC News primetime special “City Underwater: Catastrophe in Houston” anchored live by George Stephanopoulos on tonight at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Throughout the following day on ABC, Freeform, Disney Channel, all ESPN platforms, A&E, History, Lifetime, ABC Radio, Radio Disney and across all network social platforms, there will be a call-to-action to donate to the American Red Cross, with those dollars targeted to benefit those most affected by this devastating storm.

Viewers can contribute in three ways:

–Text HARVEY to 90999 to give a $10 donation to the Red Cross. Charges will appear on your wireless bill or be deducted from your prepaid balance. Must be 18+ years or have parental permission. Message & Data Rates May Apply. See redcross.org/m for full terms & details.

–Go to http://www.redcross.org/abc to make a donation of any amount.

–Call 1-855-999-GIVE. This number will bypass all the other menu options and direct your call to Hurricane Harvey relief.

The fundraising begins in the early morning hours Thursday and will continue throughout the day on ABC’s eight owned stations, including Houston’s KTRK in the heart of the danger zone, as well as on more than 200 local affiliates. At 7 a.m. ET/PT “Good Morning America” will report the latest developments in the aftermath and the storm’s progression. At 8, “GMA” will air a telethon encouraging viewers to donate to the American Red Cross. The “GMA” team and special guests will be taking calls live until noon.

“With this ‘Day of Giving’ across all our networks and platforms, the men and women of Disney|ABC, ESPN and the A+E Networks are answering the call to stand up and support the communities hit hardest by Hurricane Harvey,” said Ben Sherwood, co-chairman of Disney Media Networks and president of Disney|ABC. “In 2012, we rallied to support relief efforts after Hurricane Sandy, helping raise more than $18 million dollars. Now, we stand alongside the residents of Texas and the Gulf states who are battling the floods and devastation of Harvey.”

Robert A. Iger, chairman and CEO of The Walt Disney Company, announced Tuesday that TWDC and KTRK-TV Houston are committing $1 million to the American Red Cross for hurricane relief efforts. In addition, eligible Disney employee donations to the American Red Cross and other qualified organizations involved in the Hurricane Harvey relief effort will be matched dollar for dollar.

In addition, Comcast NBCUniversal announced that they will host a hurricane relief drive all throughout Wednesday on NBC Boston, Telemundo Boston, and New England Cable News (necn). The programming is running from 4 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. ET. NBC Boston will also air “Hurricane Harvey Relief Drive” a live, 30-minute special at 7:30 PM. The program will be simulcast on necn. “Hurricane Harvey Relief Drive” will be hosted by NBC Boston anchors Phil Lipof and JC Monahan, and will feature live interviews from the American Red Cross by reporters Jackie Bruno and Frank Holland. In addition, NBC Boston Meteorologist Chris Gloninger will deliver live reports from Texas about communities and individuals in Houston that have been affected by the Hurricane.

NBC Boston, Telemundo Boston and necn will display a toll-free number via on-air and through their digital and mobile platforms, during their respective newscasts. The toll-free number 1-800-RED-CROSS will direct audiences to the American Red Cross. Viewers may also text donations to “Harvey” at 90999 or visit the Red Cross website.

The efforts by the broadcasting and cable giants join the efforts by numerous local TV and radio outlets, many in Houston and the surrounding areas, to raise money to combat the destruction wreaked by the devastating storm.