“Humans” has been renewed for Season 3 at AMC and Channel 4, Variety has learned. The series will return with eight new episodes in 2018. Production will begin in this fall with key cast members set to return.

Set in a parallel present, the series explores what happens when the line between human and machine becomes blurred as robotic servants called Synths become more and more a part of human life. Gemma Chan, Katherine Parkinson, and Lucy Carless are among the stars of the series.

“‘Humans’ provides a thrilling look at the evolution of technology and its effect on society,” said Joel Stillerman, president of original programming and development for AMC and Sundance TV. “The critical response to season two celebrates the creative vision, dynamic story-telling and compelling portrayals shared by the writers, producers and actors. We are pleased to continue our collaboration with Channel 4 and Kudos and look forward to season three.”

Sam Vincent and Jonathan Brackley write the series, which is based on the award-winning Swedish sci-fi drama “Real Humans” created by Lars Lundstrom and produced by SVT and Matador Film. The new season is executive produced by Derek Wax, Emma Kingsman-Lloyd, Vincent, and Brackley for Kudos in association with Wild Mercury Productions, Lars Lundstrom and Henrik Widman for Matador Films, and is produced by Vicki Delow for Kudos. International distribution will be handled by Endemol Shine International.

“I can’t wait to see what the extraordinarily talented Sam and Jon do next with this show — no doubt it will be as insightful, surprising and addictive as ever,” said Beth Willis, head of drama at Channel 4. “It’s a privilege to work with them, Kudos, AMC and our superb cast once again.”