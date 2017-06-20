Hulu Acquires All Past Seasons of ‘Younger’ Ahead of Season 4 Premiere

Hulu has acquired the exclusive subscription streaming video on-demand rights to TV Land’s dramedy “Younger,” the streaming service announced Tuesday.

All past episodes of the series are now available to stream on Hulu, while the Season 4 premiere will air on TV Land on Wednesday, June 28th at 10 p.m./9c.

Hailing from “Sex and the City” creator Darren Star, the series stars two-time Tony winner Sutton Foster, Hilary Duff, Debi Mazar, Miriam Shor, Nico Tortorella, Peter Hermann and Molly Bernard. It follows Liza, a 40-year old woman who pretends to be 26 in order to get a job in the highly competitive world of publishing – and succeeds. On TV Land, viewership increased for each season of “Younger”, and the program has broken all channel records in terms of digital and on demand consumption.

The upcoming fourth season of the series adds a lineup of guest stars, including Emmy and Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth, Charles Michael Davis, Aasif Mandvi, Jennifer Westfeldt, Meredith Hagner, and Phoebe Dynevor, as well as the return of some fan favorites like Michael Urie, Mather Zickel, Tessa and Ben Rappaport. Season 4 of “Younger,” as well as future seasons of the series, will become available to stream on Hulu following their full season runs on TV Land.

“Younger: – which has already been renewed for a fifth season – is created, executive produced and written by Star, with Tony Hernandez of JAX Media executive producing for TV Land. Dottie Zicklin and Eric Zicklin also serve as executive producers and writers on the series.