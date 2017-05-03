Hulu Greenlights Marvel’s ‘Runaways’ Series From ‘Gossip Girl’ Creators

Hulu has officially greenlit Marvel’s “Runways,” the superhero series that centers around a group of teenagers who discover that their parents are in an evil crime organization.

The announcement will be made today at Hulu’s Upfront presentation.

The show marks the first collaboration with Hulu and Marvel Television, following in the footsteps of Hulu’s competitor, Netflix, which has a slew of Marvel superhero series like “Daredevil,” “Jessica Jones” and “Luke Cage.”

The pilot for “Runaways” was picked up this past summer, along with a full-season script, signaling promise for the series to go the way.

Based on characters from the comic books, “Runaways” will star Gregg Sulkin, Rhenzy Feliz, Lyrica Okano, Virginia Gardner, Ariela Barer and Allegra Acosta. The show, being described as a coming-of-age action series, is the story of six diverse teenagers who can barely stand each other but who must unite against a common foe — their parents.

The series adaptation hails from the team behind “The O.C.” and “Gossip Girl,” Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, who will serve as co-showrunners, writers and executive producers, along with Marvel’s head of television Jeph Loeb and Jim Chory.

“Runaways” is the latest younger-skewing Marvel series to be greenlit, following Freeform’s “Cloak & Dagger.”

Marvel’s “Runaways” will launch this winter on Hulu.

 

