Hulu Names Joel Stillerman Chief Content Officer

Hulu has named Joel Stillerman chief content officer, overseeing the company’s overall content business and strategy. Stillerman joins Hulu from AMC Networks, where he was president of original programming and development for AMC and Sundance TV.

Slated to join Hulu this summer, Stillerman will set the strategic vision for the company’s content strategy, including original programming, content partnerships, and data analytics usage. He will report to Hulu CEO Mike Hopkins.

Craig Erwich will continue to lead original-programming development for Hulu as senior VP, reporting to Stillerman.

“This year is a transformative year for Hulu – not just in our products, but also our investment in acquired and original content. Over the past several years, we’ve grown our audience and our content offering exponentially, and now is the right time to add Joel’s creative and strategic leadership to the team and drive the next phase of Hulu’s content business,” said Hopkins.

Stillerman spent nearly a decade at AMC, working on series such as “Mad Men,” “Breaking Bad,” and “The Walking Dead,” as well as “Fear the Walking Dead,” “Better Call Saul,” and “Hell on Wheels.” He joined AMC in 2008 from Yolo Films, where he produced content for HBO, MTV, and VH1. Previous stops included Walden Media and Spanky Pictures, where he was co-chair with Ted Demme.

AMC Networks will begin a search for a replacement head of programming for AMC and Sundance TV.

“It has been an absolute pleasure working with Joel Stillerman for the last near-decade,” said Charlie Collier, president of AMC, SundanceTV and AMC Studios. “In addition to being an extremely talented programming executive, he’s a truly good person, friend and valued colleague. Joel has played a major role in the transformation of AMC from a movie channel into an established leader in original programming. We wish him nothing but the best in his move to the West Coast, his future endeavors with our partner, Hulu, and — perhaps most challenging — his search to replace his New Jersey bowling team, the Emus, who will surely miss him as much as we will.”

Hulu had been searching for a new content chief since earlier this year as the company looked to expand its programming slate. It premiered last month one of its best-reviewed original series, “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and last week announced a new streaming-TV service that will offer feeds of 50 channels for $40 a month.

With Stillerman joining, Erwich, who had been involved in the search for a new content chief, will focus his efforts entirely on original programming. A veteran of Fox and Warner Horizon Television, Erwich joined Hulu in 2014 and built the company’s original content unit nearly from scratch.