Hulu has inked a deal with Disney-ABC TV for the exclusive SVOD rights to ABC comedy “Black-ish,” Variety has learned. In addition, Hulu has acquired the streaming rights for the entire seven-season run of “The Golden Girls.”

The “Black-ish” deal includes the streaming rights to the last two seasons of ABC’s comedy, and comes on the heels of Hulu’s first licensing agreement with The Walt Disney Studios for theatrical features.

ABC recently ordered an extra two episodes of the third season of “Black-ish,” bringing its total Season 3 order to 24. The show has also been a significant amount of nabbing awards-show love of late, with three Emmy nominations for Season 2, and three Golden Globe nominations for Season 3; . The show is a staple of ABC’s Wednesday comedy block.

All 180 episodes of “Golden Girls” will drop on Hulu on Feb. 13. “This marks the first time one of the most popular series of all time will be available to stream all at once in one place,” Hulu head of content Craig Erwich told reporters Saturday morning at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. “Golden Girls” garnered 68 Emmy nominations — and 11 wins — during its seven seasons on NBC, and has been a staple in the syndicated space since it left the air in 1992.