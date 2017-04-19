In today’s roundup, “Daily Show” correspondent Michelle Wolf will appear in her first comedy special, while Robert Craighead is joining “Future Man” at Hulu and Caroline Cave is joining “Van Helsing.”

SPECIALS

Comedian Michelle Wolf will appear in her first stand-up comedy special later this year. Wolf is currently a writer and on-air contributor for “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah,” and was previously a writing supervisor and performer on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.” Neal Brennan will direct the show, which is taping Aug. 12 at the Skirball Center in New York City and will premiere on HBO.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix released the first trailer for Season 3 of “The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.” In the new season, Kimmy decides to go to college, while Titus worries that his boyfriend Mikey is cheating on him. Meanwhile, Lillian decides to end things with her boyfriend, Robert Durst. Season 3 premieres on Netflix May 19. Watch the trailer below.

CASTING

Robert Craighead will join Josh Hutcherson and Haley Joel Osment in the new Hulu comedy series “Future Man” as LAPD Detective Vincent Skarsgaard. The 13-episode half-hour series follows Hutcherson as a janitor by day/gamer by night who is recruited to save humanity from extinction via time travel. “Future Man” is executive produced by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Matt Tolmach and James Weaver and written by “Sausage Party” executive producer duo Ariel Shaffir and Kyle Hunter, along with Howard Overman.

Caroline Cave has been cast in a recurring role in the second season of Syfy’s “Van Helsing,” which takes place in the near future when vampires have taken over the earth. Cave will play lead character Vanessa Van Helsing’s best friend Jolene, second-in-command to a small group of Resistance fighters. “Van Helsing” is helmed by Neil LaBute and produced by Nomadic Pictures. Cave is repped by RED Management.

EXECUTIVES

Discovery Communications promoted Savalle Sims to general counsel for all of Discovery’s properties. She will be in charge of directing Discovery’s global legal teams and managing all legal issues. Sims previously served as deputy general counsel and will continue to report to Bruce Campbell, chief development, distribution, and legal officer for Discovery.

The El Rey Network hired Alma Derricks as its first chief marketing officer. She will be responsible for overseeing consumer and trade marketing, with a particular focus on emphasizing digital content to provide a more rounded consumer experience. She will report to Daniel Tibbets, president and general manager of El Rey Network and will be based in Los Angeles.