Hulu Lands Streaming Rights to ABC’s ‘Fresh Off the Boat’

Hulu has acquired the exclusive subscription streaming video on-demand rights to the complete library of ABC’s comedy series “Fresh Off the Boat,” the streamer announced Friday.

The acquisition is part of a new licensing agreement with Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution, granting Hulu access to all past episodes of the series, including the complete third season,with future episodes set to stream the day after they air on ABC.

The series is inspired by Chef Eddie Huang’s memoir of the same name, and follows 12 year old, hip-hop loving Eddie (Hudson Yang) who moved to suburban Orlando from DC’s Chinatown with his parents (Randall Park and Constance Wu). Nahnatchka Khan writes the series, in addition to serving as executive producer and showrunner. Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar are executive producers, and the series is produced by Twentieth Century Fox Television for ABC.

Through the library deal, Hulu has also become the exclusive streaming home to Fox’s “The Exorcist,” and gains streaming rights to past episodes of NBC’s critically-acclaimed comedy series “The Carmichael Show.”

“With its funny and poignant storytelling, “Fresh Off the Boat” is a perfect addition to our growing offering of the biggest comedies on TV today,” said Lisa Holme, Hulu’s head of content acquisition. “We are thrilled to be the streaming home to the complete series, as well as even more series from Fox.”

The new deal follows Hulu’s recently announced agreement with Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution that made Hulu the exclusive subscription streaming video on-demand home to this year’s number one drama series, “This Is Us.” Both series join full libraries of programming now streaming exclusively on Hulu, including “Empire,” “The Last Man on Earth,” “Black-ish,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” and “The Goldbergs.”