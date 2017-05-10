Hulu Orders ‘Crash & Burn’ Pilot Based on Michael Hassan Bestseller (EXCLUSIVE)

Hulu is stepping up its drama game, ordering a pilot for “Crash & Burn,” based on the 2013 bestseller by Michael Hassan, Variety has learned exclusively.

The series, which is created by writer/showrunner Aaron Zelman (“Damages”), tracks the lives of three troubled suburban boys through three different time periods starting in the ’90s. Equal parts mystery, thriller, and character study, “Crash & Burn” aims to honestly depict the humor, aggression and awkwardness of pubescent boys. The mystery of the first season is centered around an attempted school shooting, and the extent to which these boys may have played a part.

Hulu won the project in a bidding war with FX, and has fast tracked production for this summer, with delivery of the pilot set for September. The project hails from Sony TV.

Should Hulu greenlight the show, the plan is for a 10-episode first season to shoot in New York City or Canada.

Along with Zelman, Alan Gasmer and Peter Jaysen (“Vikings”) are executive producing through their production shingle Veritas Entertainment, as well as Michael Dinner and Katie DiMento, through his Rooney McP Productions banner.

Gasman and Jaysen are also executive producing Ramin Bahrani’s adaptation of Ray Bradbury’s “Fahrenheit 451,” starring Michael B. Jordan and Michael Shannon for HBO Films, which begins shooting this summer, and AT&T’s comedy “You Me Her,” currently in its third season. Dinner is currently executive producing “Sneaky Pete” and “Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams” for Amazon.

Gasmer optioned the book several years ago, and packaged the project, bringing Dinner and Zelman on board, and taking it to Sony TV. Zelman dubbed it “Boyhood, the series,” says Gasmer, who praises the “amazing” script. “I know I have something here if I can execute it,” he tells Variety.

Gasmer says it was Sony’s decision to go with Hulu over FX, but says the streamer has emerged as a force on the TV landscape. “We were shocked Hulu was competing on some plane as FX,” he says. “I’m always one for trying new models and new ideas, like the way we did ‘Vikings.'” He’s now looking for directors to helm the pilot, and is hoping to make a deal soon with a casting director who can help him cast the actors. “It’s tricky because we have to have the same characters in different points in their life,” he explains.