Craig Erwich almost sounded like a broadcast network exec on Saturday as he talked up the streaming service’s 2017 programming slate at the Television Critics Association press tour.

Erwich, Hulu’s senior VP and head of content, emphasized the focus on stories tied to historical events and the lavish dystopian themes in upcoming dramas such as “The Handmaid’s Tale” and the 9/11-themed “The Looming Tower.”

Hulu’s aim is to bring “familiar, powerful and timeless stories to the screen,” Erwich said, with the goal of fielding material that “resonates with large audiences regardless of age and gender.” Rescues of fan-favorite shows also remain a big opportunity for the service that is jointly owned by Fox, Disney, NBCUniversal and Time Warner.

Hulu teamed with cabler CMT to rescue ABC’s “Nashville” from cancellation last year. Viewership of the first new episode to land on CMT and Hulu earlier this week has led to a 40% increase in viewership of all “Nashville” episodes on Hulu, Erwich said, although he gave no benchmark to put that percentage gain in context.

“The Mindy Project,” a series Hulu picked up after cancellation by Fox, continues to show growth in viewership across all seasons, Erwich said. Season five bows Feb. 14.

Hulu has also picked up a number of moody British TV projects including a new co-production with the BBC on the detective drama “Hard Sun,” starring Jim Sturgess, from “Luther” creator Neil Cross. Hulu has given the project a six-episode order, Erwich said.

At the same time it is building up its originals roster, the SVOD service the company has to keep its library well-stocked with binge-able shows. Erwich announced with some fanfare Hulu’s deal to acquire the library of the 1980s NBC hit “The Golden Girls,” making it available for streaming for the first time, starting Feb. 13.