Hulu is in the hunt for a chief content officer as the company expands its original content offerings and prepares for the launch of its digital MVPD service.

Hulu has been talking to prospective candidates for the past few weeks. The job will encompass oversight of content acquisitions and original programming.

Craig Erwich, Hulu’s current head of content, will continue to spearhead all aspects of original program development. Erwich will focus on expanding Hulu’s slate, including in the kids arena, and developing new production and business models for original series.

The growth of Hulu’s original series ambitions has created the need for an executive to focus on off-network acquisitions and licensing deals while Erwich concentrates his efforts on development and production. The chief content officer will report to Hulu president Mike Hopkins. Erwich will report to the chief content officer.

Hulu is poised for a programming growth sport this year, starting with the April 26 debut of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” the adaptation of the dystopian Margaret Atwood novel that is generating considerable buzz.

Erwich, a veteran of Fox and Warner Horizon Television, joined Hulu in 2014 and has built its original content unit virtually from scratch. He spearheaded Hulu’s dive into big-ticket TV last year with the Stephen King adaptation “11.22.63.” The netcaster earned a Golden Globe nom in 2016 for its comedy “Casual.”

The company has gradually expanded into high-end drama series with “The Path,” toplined by Aaron Paul, Michelle Monaghan and Hugh Dancy, and now in its second season, and “Chance,” starring Hugh Laurie.

Other shows developed on Erich’s watch include comedy “Difficult People” and drama “Shut Eye.”

Erwich has been involved in the chief content officer search effort. He will continue all content matters for Hulu until the role is filled.