Hulu has ordered a pilot for hour-long drama “Locke and Key” from IDW Entertainment

Based on the IDW comic book, “Locke and Key” is a horror-fantasy series described as revolving around three siblings who, after the gruesome murder of their father, move to their ancestral home in Maine only to find the house has magical keys that give them a vast array of powers and abilities. Little do they know, a devious demon also wants the keys, and will stop at nothing to attain them.

The pilot is executive produced by Carlton Cuse, Scott Derrickson, and Lindsey Springer. Cuse will serve as showrunner, with Derrickson directing the pilot. IDW Entertainment will produce. Cuse, whose “Bates Motel” is wrapping on A&E, also has series “Jack Ryan” in the works at Hulu competitor Amazon and executive produces “The Strain” for FX.

Fox developed a “Locke and Key” adaptation six years ago with Alex Kurtzman, Roberto Orci, and Steven Spielberg, but the project did not move ahead to series.

The pilot order comes as Hulu prepares for a shift in executive leadership over programming. The streaming service is searching for a chief content officer who would oversee content and original programming. The new executive will report to CEO Mike Hopkins, with current head of content Craig Erwich set to stay on in a role focusing on original programming and reporting to the new executive.