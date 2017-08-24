Hulu, AwesomenessTV Partner for High School Comedy Series ‘All Night’

Hulu has given a series order to a new high school comedy series from AwesomenessTV, Variety has learned.

The 10-episode half-hour series titled “All Night” follows a group of teens at an overnight, lock-in graduation party, at which the new grads will do whatever it takes to make their remaining high school dreams come true. The series is expected to launch on Hulu in 2018.

The large ensemble cast features: Chris Avila, Brec Bassinger, Chanel Celaya, Ty Doran, Teala Dunn, Allie Grant, Caleb Ray, Eva Gutowski, Tetona Jackson, Gus Kamp, Tom Maden, Jenn McAllister, Austin North, Tequan Richmond, Chester Rushing, Jake Short, Chance Sutton, Noureen DeWulf as ‘Mrs. Lewis,’ Kate Flannery, and Dawan Owens.

The series is created and executive produced by Jason Ubaldi, directed and executive produced by Brian Dannelly, executive produced by Shelley Zimmerman, Jordan Levin, Brett Bouttier and Joe Davola. Ali Schouten is supervising producer.

This marks the second series from AwesomenessTV to be available exclusively on Hulu. The other is “Freakish,” which has a second season launching on Oct. 18.

Hulu recently scored the highest numbers of Emmy nominations in the streaming service’s short history. It jumped from just two nominations in 2016 to 18 this year. “The Handmaid’s Tale” was among the top 10 most nominated series in this year’s field, netting 13 nominations, including outstanding drama series and outstanding lead actress in a drama series for star Elisabeth Moss. The streamer also scored multiple nominations for the documentary “The Beatles: Eight Days a Week — The Touring Years.”