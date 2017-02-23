All will be solved on tonight’s two-hour Season 3 finale of “How to Get Away With Murder,” but leading into the double-header episodes, Connor (Jack Falahee) looks like a viable suspect.

Last week’s episode revealed that Connor was at Annalise’s (Viola Davis) house on the night that Wes died, and the flashback scene showed his hands on Wes’ chest, seemingly giving him CPR.

So, was Connor truly trying to save Wes? Or did he hurt him and was trying to make up for a deadly mistake?

“One could argue that looks like Connor is trying to save Wes,” Falahee proposed, speaking to Variety and a small group of reporters earlier this year.

When prodded about the theory of Connor being guilty, Falahee quipped, “Sure, but who kills someone and then is like, ‘You know what, I’m actually going to do chest compressions’?” He added, “I definitely think that Connor has been on his toes a little bit around the group since Wes’ death and he’s been acting quite suspicious and throwing a lot of blame around. So yeah, I could understand why the audience might think that.”

But, if Connor is innocent, then why didn’t he tell the Keating Four earlier that he gave CPR to Wes the night of his death?

“There’s a lot of distrust, there always has been and I think probably always will be, to a degree. Connor still holds onto this idea that Annalise has caused all of this to happen and all of these things to fall apart in his and all the other student’s lives,” he says, explaining that Connor didn’t think the group would believe him, if he told them he was at the house that night.

Whether or not Connor is guilty or innocent, one thing’s for sure — the resolution of #WhoKilledWes will be shocking, to say the least.

“As a cast, we waited the entire back half of the season to find out who killed Wes,” Falahee said. “We were shocked when we found out. There’s no other way to describe it. It’s not who you would expect.”

The two-hour Season 3 finale of “How to Get Away With Murder” airs Thursday night on ABC, starting at 9 p.m.