How to Watch the Mayweather vs. McGregor Fight

Professional boxing world champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. is attempting to continue his undefeated streak of 50 victories against UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor on in a highly anticipated fight on Saturday at 9 p.m. ET.

Without a ticket to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the only way to legally watch the legendary match-up is by pay-per-view through Showtime. The fight will be televised in the U.S. for a nearly $100 pay-per-view fee, as well as through streaming devices and services.

There are a number of streaming options for those without cable. CBS will also air the fight on Showtime PPV via desktop browsers including Chrome, Safari, Internet Explorer, Firefox, and Microsoft Edge; and on mobile devices with Chrome. The fight is also available on the Showtime PPV app on iPhones, iPads, or Apple TV, for the same fee.

Another option to stream is to purchase it directly from UFC. For $100, you watch via computer, phone, Apple TV, or Amazon Fire TV.

Elsewhere, Sling TV subscribers can pay for the fight within the app. While it cannot be purchased on an Apple device, it can be viewed anywhere after payment. PlayStation 4 consoles will also stream the fight through the PlayStation store.