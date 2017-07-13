How to Watch the Emmy Nominations Live Online

The long wait for the 69th Annual Emmy Awards nominations is almost over. The contenders will be revealed in a few hours at the Television Academy’s Wolf Theatre at the Saban Media Center in North Hollywood by “Veep” actress Anna Chlumsky and “Criminal Minds” alum and “S.W.A.T.” star Shemar Moore alongside Television Academy CEO Hayma Washington at 8:30 a.m. PT following opening remarks at 8:20 a.m.

The announcement will be streamed live on the Emmys website, as well as on its Facebook page.

Freshman dramas are sure to make a splash this year, with “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “This Is Us,” and “The Crown” among the top contenders. Julia Louis-Dreyfus is another shoo-in; she’s sure to nab a nomination for her role in “Veep,” which has so far earned her a record six consecutive outstanding actress in a comedy series wins. Some surprise names in the category could include Issa Rae for “Insecure,” Sarah Jessica Parker for “Divorce,” and Kathryn Hahn for “I Love Dick.”

Outstanding actor in a drama series nominations are likely to go to Sterling K. Brown for “This Is Us,” Bob Odenkirk for “Better Call Saul,” Anthony Hopkins for “Westworld,” and Kevin Spacey for “House of Cards.”

Stephen Colbert will host the Emmy Awards live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 5 p.m. PT. The ceremony will air live on CBS.

Check back for the full 2017 Emmy Awards nominations list.