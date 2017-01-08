More interested in who the stars are wearing than who’s winning what award? Then here’s how you can watch the 2017 Golden Globe Awards red carpet online.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is teaming up with Twitter this year to stream their official red carpet coverage. Twitter users and non-users alike can watch the show live at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET on the social media platform. The pre-show coverage can be found on goldenglobes.twitter.com (in the Twitter feature called Moments) and on the Golden Globes Twitter account. NBC will air its “Golden Globes Arrival Special” at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET.

Golden Globes red carpet questions tweeted with the hashtag #AskGlobes may be answered during the coverage, hosted by actresses Yvette Nicole Brown and Liza Koshy, “The Real’s” Jeannie Mai, and producer Scott Mantz.

Giuliana Rancic and Ryan Seacrest will team up once again to host E!’s “Live From the Red Carpet” beginning at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET. The network will also stream some of the arrivals on E! Online at the same time.

The E! News app will debut the “immersive experience” E! Live 360 at the Golden Globes, with host Will Marfuggi showing viewers the red carpet from all angles.

The 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Jimmy Fallon from the Beverly Hilton Hotel, will air live coast-to-coast on NBC, starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. The ceremony will be live-streamed on NBC.com.