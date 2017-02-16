The latest episode of “How to Get Away With Murder” introduced a new suspect in the mystery of #WhoKilledWes: none other than Nate Lahey (Billy Brown), who happened to be in Annalise’s home the night of the house fire, just moments before Wes (Alfred Enoch) was killed.

Last week, Brown told Variety that he doesn’t think Nate murdered Wes, but still, he warned, “At face value, Nate Lahey is as much a suspect as anyone else from Frank (Charlie Weber) to the Mahoneys…It doesn’t look good for Lahey at this moment.”

This week, we chatted with Weber to get the dirt on all the suspects, including Frank, plus the actor teased that yet another suspect may arise in Thursday night’s episode. He said, “Anyone in the mix is suspect on our show. You’re going to see someone else at the house.”

Here, Weber runs down all the most-likely suspects, as we ask him: Who Killed Wes?

Frank?

We haven’t seen Frank in the house, but that doesn’t mean he wasn’t there. He was outside. We established that. But we never saw him inside the house. With Frank, you definitely never know. This is very much in his skill-set and it’s something that he would do, but Frank needs a strong motive — he’s never been a mindless killer. Any time he’s taken someone’s life, it’s been to protect a loved one or send a message that needed to be said. I don’t know if this fits into Frank’s code, but you never know with our show.

Nate?

We know he was at the house. You never know what motives he may have, but Nate seems like a real wildcard. He’s been trying to help, but maybe that’s him hiding in plain sight? But I don’t know — Nate is a good dude. I don’t see it.

The Mahoneys?

I think absolutely they could have killed Wes. They’re people with endless means and a vendetta, and a lot of things are pointing in their direction.

Annalise?

I don’t know if she would want that blood on her hands. Considering how she felt about Wes, that would have had to be a life-or-death situation — or perhaps an accident. I’m not saying she did or didn’t, but she would need a good reason.

“How to Get Away With Murder” airs Thursday at 10 p.m. on ABC.