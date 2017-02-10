SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched “How to Get Away With Murder” Season 3, episode 12, titled “Go Cry Somewhere Else,” which aired Thursday, Feb. 9.

Another suspect in Wes’ (Alfred Enoch) murder case emerged in the latest episode of “How to Get Away With Murder,” and it’s none other than Nate Lahey (Billy Brown).

In a flashback to the night of the house fire when Wes was killed, it was revealed that Nate had walked into Annalise’s house and came face-to-face with Wes, prior to his death.

In present day, Laurel (Karla Souza) was released from the hospital, just in time for Wes’ memorial service where she spoke in his remembrance and ended up having a breakdown.

As part of Laurel’s downward spiral in the aftermath of Wes’ death — remember, she is pregnant with his baby — she asked Nate to help her sneak in to see Wes’ body. Nate ended up taking her down to see the corpse, but when he unzipped his body bag, Wes was missing and had been replaced with another body. At the end of the episode, Nate was called in to speak with A.D.A. Atwood (Milauna Jackson) and A.D.A. Denver (Benito Martinez), who brought out paperwork that revealed someone had signed for Wes’ body to be moved to another morgue — and that someone was Nate.

The look on Nate’s face says that he thinks he’s being framed, but if anything good came out of Wes’ body being moved, it ended up being the evidence that Bonnie (Liza Weil) needed to get Annalise (Viola Davis) out of jail.

Here, Billy Brown talks to Variety about the whereabouts of Wes’ body, who’s framing him, and if he could have killed Wes…

I’m going to ask you loud and clear: what was Nate doing in Annalise’s house the night of the house fire?

I got a call from Annalise and went to swing by and make sure everything was all right, considering her ongoing battle with alcoholism, so I am leaving the courthouse to swing by the house and see the door open from a distance and then of course then I see wreckage by the fireplace of personal possessions and paperwork and so forth, so that’s just the detective in Lahey — to him, something doesn’t feel right.

Okay, but you did run into Wes…moments before he was killed. Should viewers read into Nate being there the night of Wes’ murder?

Is it ever safe to read into what we do here at “HTGAWM”? Every image is possibly loaded with subtext and possibilities. At face value, Nate Lahey is as much a suspect as anyone else from Frank (Charlie Weber) to the Mahoneys. It doesn’t look good for Lahey at this moment.

So, you could be the killer. Do you know who killed Wes?

No. I like to know as little as possible. I read the scripts on the day of the table read for the first time…So I don’t know what’s going to happen to Wes.

Who do you think killed Wes?

Frank and the Mahoney family, those are some primary suspects in detective Lahey’s sights.

That paperwork said that Nate cleared Wes’ body to be moved to another morgue — is that true or is Nate being framed?

It’s true! He did it! 100 percent. He moved the body, burned the puppy, he did all of it. [Laughing]

So you just spoiled the entire season?! [Laughing] But really, is Nate being framed?

The fact that someone, whether it be the DA’s office or in between, would think that they could neatly sign his signature on what would otherwise be primary evidence to be admitted to court and not have one of Philly’s best detectives figure out who the hell is f–king with him, it’s complete amateur hour — this is Lahey’s perspective. It only emboldens him and strengthens his force of will and sets him on this unwavering trajectory of where he needs to go. And now he has his own ulterior motives — this is not just to help Annalise or to find out who killed Wes.

Even if Nate is being framed, couldn’t this be major trouble for him?

Oh yeah. Of course. This is something that could really have devastating effects, not just career-wise, but personally. This is very big. To put this on Lahey to try to cover up, this could be completely devastating for the guy. It’s game on. Whatever tryst he and Atwood had in bed, his loyalties only are for him. It doesn’t mean that he doesn’t care about Annalise or her mother, but Lahey has learned the hard way that he has to look out for himself. He can’t trust anyone. He moves forward and knows he has to do what needs to be done.

Annalise is finally out of jail — for good, or could she end up back there?

She could end up back there. And Lahey knows that he could end up back there. What happened to Sam and Rebecca and Lila Stangard [in Season 1], it might be on the back-burner, but none of those things are completely resolved. At any given moment, Annalise or he can find his ass in jail.