'House of Cards' Season 5 First Trailer Promises 'One Nation Underwood' (VIDEO)

'House of Cards' Season 5 First

Netflix released the first trailer for “House of Cards” Season 5 on Monday.

Season 5 picks up right after Season 4, with President Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey) battling for his political life in a contentious election while also struggling to maintain his marriage with his wife, Claire (Robin Wright).

The ​fifth season also stars Michael Kelly​, ​Jayne Atkinson​, ​Neve Campbell​, ​​Derek ​Cecil, Paul Sparks​ and Joel Kinnaman​.

​Melissa James Gibson and Frank Pugliese are showrunners for season five, and they serve as executive producers along with ​David Fincher, John Mankiewicz, Daniel Minahan, Spacey​, ​Joshua Donen, Dana Brunetti​, ​Eric Roth, Wright​, Michael Dobbs and Andrew ​Davies. Created for television by Beau Willimon, “House of Cards” is produced by Donen/Fincher/Roth and Trigger Street Productions, Inc. in association with Media Rights Capital for Netflix.

Season 5 premieres on May 30.

