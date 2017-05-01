‘House of Cards’ Season 5 First Trailer Promises ‘One Nation Underwood’ (VIDEO)

Netflix released the first trailer for “House of Cards” Season 5 on Monday.
Season 5 picks up right after Season 4, with President Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey) battling for his political life in a contentious election while also struggling to maintain his marriage with his wife, Claire (Robin Wright).
The fifth season also stars Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Neve Campbell, Derek Cecil, Paul Sparks and Joel Kinnaman.
Melissa James Gibson and Frank Pugliese are showrunners for season five, and they serve as executive producers along with David Fincher, John Mankiewicz, Daniel Minahan, Spacey, Joshua Donen, Dana Brunetti, Eric Roth, Wright, Michael Dobbs and Andrew Davies. Created for television by Beau Willimon, “House of Cards” is produced by Donen/Fincher/Roth and Trigger Street Productions, Inc. in association with Media Rights Capital for Netflix.
Season 5 premieres on May 30.