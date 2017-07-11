‘Homeland’ Heads to Virginia for Season 7

“Homeland” has settled on Virginia as the filming location for its seventh season.

The drama series starring Claire Danes and Mandy Patinkin will begin lensing in the Richmond area in the fall for a 2018 debut, Showtime and Fox 21 Television Studios said Tuesday.

“Homeland” showrunner Alex Gansa gave no hints about the storyline for upcoming season in announcing the decision to stay in the U.S., following the New York City setting for Season 6.

“Homeland” revolves around Washington, D.C.-based CIA operatives and alumni engaged in counterterrorism and national security operations. The Virginia setting suggests the show’s storylines will be staying close to home again for the coming season. Season 4 was shot in South Africa while the fifth season was lensed and set in Berlin. The show’s first three seasons were largely shot in North Carolina, which doubled for the D.C. and environs.

“We’re thrilled to bring the production of ‘Homeland’ to the great state of Virginia. Its cities and neighborhoods and people will surely provide a rich backdrop for our story, and we in turn aim to provide a small but hopefully significant boost to the local economy,” Gansa said.

“Homeland” will be eligible for Virginia’s film tax credit, the value of which will be determined by the number of local workers hired and goods and services produced.

State officials said film and TV production is a growing source of revenue for the state. In 2015, production in Virginia generated $616 million and more than $24 million in state and local taxes. Shows like AMC’s “Turn” and PBS’ “Mercy Street” supported nearly 4,000 full-time jobs.

“The film production industry is a significant economic driver for our Commonwealth,” said Gov. Terry McAuliffe. “With every new film or television series that comes to Virginia, this thriving industry continues creating jobs, generating tourist activity and building momentum for even more great new projects.”

“Homeland” has been renewed by Showtime for Seasons 7 and 8. Exec producers with Gansa, Howard Gordon and Danes for Season 7 are Chip Johannessen, Lesli Linka Glatter, Patrick Harbinson, Ron Nyswaner, Michael Klick, Gideon Raff, Avi Nir, and Ran Telem.