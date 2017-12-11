‘Homeland’ Enlists ‘The Americans’ Actor for Season 7

“Homeland” is filling out its cast for Season 7, adding another new character to the upcoming season, which is expected to premiere in early 2018.

Costa Ronin, known from FX’s “The Americans,” has joined Showtime’s “Homeland” in a recurring role, Variety has learned.

Details on Ronin’s role are being kept under wraps, and the network has not revealed his character name or any information on his story-arc.

Ronin is the latest new face heading to the seventh season of “Homeland.” Sandrine Holt (“House of Cards”) has also joined the upcoming season in a mystery role. Lesli Margherita, who appeared in an episode last season, will reprise her role in a recurring capacity.

Ronin has been on “The Americans” since the show’s second season. His other roles include “Gotham,” “The Strain,” “Agent Carter” and “Scorpion.” He is repped by Abrams Artists Agency.