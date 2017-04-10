The “Homeland” Season 6 finale delivered a big ratings boost to Showtime series on Sunday, improving dramatically over the season premiere back in January.

The finale drew 1.9 million total viewers airing at 9 p.m, according to Nielsen data. The premiere drew 1.1 million, meaning the finale improved on the premiere by approximately 72% in total viewers. In addition, the finale was up 37% in total viewers compared to the episode that aired last week (1.3 million). This season is averaging 5.5 million viewers per week across multiple platforms.

Season 6 picked up several months after Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes) thwarted a terrorist attack in Berlin, with Carrie living in Brooklyn and working at a foundation that provides aid to Muslims living in the U.S. The season tackled the after-effects of the U.S. presidential election, which in the “Homeland” universe ended with a woman elected to the office for the first time in the country’s history. The entire season will took place between election day and the inauguration — a strange, transitional time in the halls of government, filled with anxiety and different competing interests, where a very fragile and complex transfer of power takes place between the outgoing president and the incoming president-elect.

In addition to Danes, the season starred Mandy Patinkin, Rupert Friend, F. Murray Abraham, and Elizabeth Marvel. Danes, Alex Gansa, Howard Gordon, Chip Johannssen, Lesli Linka Glatter, Michael Klick, Patrick Harbinson, Avi Nir, Ran Telem, and Gideon Raff serve as executive producers. The series is based on the Israeli series “Prisoners of War.”