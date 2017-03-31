Oscar and Emmy Award nominee Lesli Linka Glatter will direct the first two episodes of Dick Wolf’s “Law & Order: True Crime — The Menendez Murders,” Variety has learned.

Glatter is a prolific television director who has worked on a wide range of shows including “Homeland,” “Ray Donovan,” “Masters of Sex,” “The Walking Dead,” “True Blood,” “Mad Men” “Twin Peaks” and many others. She was nominated for an Emmy in 2010 for her work on “Mad Men,” and was nominated in 2013, 2015 and 2016 for her work on “Homeland,” on which she is also an executive producer. She was nominated for an Oscar in 1985 in the Best Live Action Short Film category for the film “Tales of Meeting and Parting.”

The first installment of the new true crime anthology series will consist of eight hourlong episodes focusing on the case of Lyle and Erik Menendez, brothers who were convicted of murdering their parents and sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole in 1996. The brothers, who were 21 and 18 years old, respectively, at the time of the murders, were tried separately but eventually convicted in a third trial after no verdicts were rendered in the first two trials because of hung juries.

“Law & Order” creator Dick Wolf will executive produce through his Wolf Entertainment banner in association with Universal Television. Peter Jankowski and Arthur W. Forney will also executive produce. Rene Balcer will serve as showrunner. As Variety exclusively reported, Edie Falco will star as attorney Leslie Abramson.

NBC’s show is the latest true crime TV project about the Menendez brothers. Earlier this year, ABC had a two-hour unscripted documentary special, featuring Abramson in interviews. Lifetime is up next with a TV movie that will star Courtney Love as the mother, Kitty Menendez.