'Homeland' Finale Includes Shocking Death (SPOILER)

“Homeland’s” sixth season finale took a momentous turn for a beloved character.
SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not seen the April 9 episode, “America First.”
As Claire Danes’ Carrie Mathison grapples with the new world order in President Elizabeth Keane’s Washington, her longtime compatriot Peter Quinn (Rupert Friend) went out in a heroic blaze of glory, rescuing Keane from the convoluted, Dar Adal (F. Murray Abraham)-orchestrated conspiracy that drove the season.
“Do what I say,” Quinn tells Carrie in his last words. She does. He drives the President’s black SUV through a hail of bullets to get Carrie and Keane to safety on a Midtown side street. Ever the highly trained special ops pro, he manages to ease the vehicle over to a gentle bump into a parked car before expiring in the driver’s seat.
By the end of “America First,” Quinn was dead, Dar was in jail, Saul had been arrested, Max was hungover, Franny was still in foster care and Keane appeared to have morphed into something of a cross between a Manchurian candidate and a Stepford wife.
Carrie in the final minutes realizes that she’s been played by a paranoid President to help facilitate a witch hunt and purge of the national security establishment. Just when Carrie thought she finally had some respect from the power structure in Washington, she gets hustled out by security.
A poignant end for our Quinn. Yes, he saved Keane. But the irony is in his last heroic (suicide by death squad, too) effort of his life, he ended up saving a woman who will do ill to the country he served for so long and to which he gave everything. Of course, he’d have done it anyway with Carrie in the vehicle, because he loved her. But it’s one of those double-edged swords that Homeland serves up well.
Also, the little homage to Le Carre when Saul goes to see Dar and says he’ll deliver a little missive to Dar’s lover was amazing. I was not sure if it simply was a fun thing for the writers to include, OR given how Le Carre has been writing for decades about being beware of the “state” and the people who run it, perhaps it was meant more to bring Le Carre to the table and remind us of his cautionary tales, too.
Great finale though. Peter Quinn (RIP).
What the blank happened. Peter Quinn’s demise never should have happened. I am so very disappointed. I have really lost my enthusiasm. Totally threw the series down the toilet Alex Gansa.