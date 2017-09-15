Hollywood Reacts to Jemele Hill Controversy

Controversy was ignited on Monday when ESPN’s “SportsCenter” anchor Jemele Hill tweeted her views on Donald Trump, calling the president a “white supremacist” and a “bigot.” ESPN subsequently distanced itself from her comments, tweeting a statement denouncing her tweets and stating that the station had spoken with Hill regarding the incident.
Hill then issued expressing regret that her comments “painted ESPN in an unfair light” via Twitter on Tuesday, but not before White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders responded to a reporter’s question about the incident: “I think that’s one of the more outrageous comments that anyone could make, and certainly something that I think is a fireable offense by ESPN,” she said.
In response to the goings on, the entertainment industry took to Twitter to express support for Hill.
“Jemele Hill is sharp. Speaks her mind and never has to ‘get back to you on that.’ We’re lucky she’s on TV,” wrote Seth Meyers.
“I’m in television and I’m also calling President Trump a white supremacist,” wrote Michael Green, screenwriter and producer for “American Gods.”
“From his history, performance & statements, Pres. Donald Trump is a white supremacist. Please alert HBO i need to be fired. Also, f— off,” wrote David Simon, showrunner for HBO’s “The Deuce” and “The Wire.”
“@Jamelehill glad you are back on twitter the dollarnaires were about to come through like,” tweeted Black Sports Online CEO Robert Littal.
Mike Schur took a sarcastic approach. “How dare Jamele Hill claim that Trump is a white supremacist?!”
“Happy to stand w my friend and colleague Jemele Hill any time and anywhere…especially now…” tweeted Michael Wilbon, co-host of “Pardon the Interruption,” and ESPN NBA analyst.
Jamele hill should be fired, plain and simple. Any employee who would rather espouse political criticism than do what they’re being paid for would be fired but political correctness is looming above.ESPN Disney would rather become political vessels for slanted extremist political views than do what gave them their reputations in the first place… sports and movies. The medium of escapism is being infected with uncreative political groupthink.