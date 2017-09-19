TV News Roundup: ‘Hollywood Darlings’ Renewed for Season 2

In today’s roundup, “Hollywood Darlings” has been renewed, and “Tremors” casts its pilot.

RENEWALS

Pop’s “Hollywood Darlings” has been renewed for a second season. The comedy starring Jodie Sweetin (“Full House,” “Fuller House”), Christine Lakin (“Step by Step”), and Beverly Mitchell (“7th Heaven”) will begin production this fall. “Hollywood Darlings” follows the real life friendship of the former child stars. The trio plays exaggerated versions of themselves as they riff off their current Hollywood lives.

CASTING

Emily Tremaine, Megan Ketch, and Shiloh Fernandez will star in Syfy “Tremors” pilot alongside Kevin Bacon. Fernandez is set for the role of Nico Garza, who has been killing time in Perfection, working in Earl’s Graboid Waste Gobbling company, waiting for the right moment to split. The last thing he wants is to turn out like Val (Bacon), who’s stayed stuck in nowheresville all these years. Ketch will play Mindy Sterngood, a charismatic young doctor with a questionable fixation on the much-older Val, who saved her from a Graboid at age 9. Tremaine will play the role of Emily McKee, the intelligent daughter of Val. She is newly graduated and stops by Perfection to visit her dad, but quality time with him is the standard disappointment, as Emily sinks further into the understanding that he’ll never change.

Comedy Central’s new late night franchise “The Opposition with Jordan Klepper” announced Tim Baltz, Laura Grey, Aaron Jackson, Josh Sharp, Kobi Libii, and Niccole Thurman as its team of citizen journalists. They will be joining host Klepper in satirizing the hyperbolic, conspiracy-laden noise machine that is the alternative media landscape on both the right and left. “The Opposition” airs at 11:30 p.m. starting on Monday, Sept. 25.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Investigation Discovery hired Erica Diaz-Gant as senior director of development and promoted Brent Hatherill to senior director of development. Prior to joining Discovery, Diaz-Gant was an executive at Oxygen Media. Diaz-Gant will be stationed in Discovery’s New York office, reporting directly to executive vice president Jane Latman. Hatherill joined Discovery in 2015 to oversee the conceptualization and development of non-fiction programming at American Heroes Channel. Hatherill remains in the Silver Spring, MD headquarters, reporting to vice president of development Winona Meringolo.