History Orders Scripted UFO Drama From EP Robert Zemeckis Straight to Series

History has ordered a 10-episode scripted drama from executive producer Robert Zemeckis straight to series, Variety has learned.

Currently titled “Blue Book,” the series chronicles the real top secret United States Air Force-sponsored investigations into UFO-related phenomena in the 1950s and ’60s known as Project Blue Book. It will focus on college professor Dr. J. Allen Hynek, who is recruited by the military to spearhead the project.

“Rarely have I been associated with a project that is a perfect fusion of historical fact and extraordinary entertainment,” said Zemeckis. “We are grateful for A+E Studios and History’s support for what I know will be a fabulous series.”

“Blue Book” is an A+E Studios production in association with Compari Entertainment, a division of ImageMovers. David O’Leary serves as creator and writer. Arturo Interian is the executive in charge of production for History. Zemeckis, Jack Rapke, and Jackie Levine are executive producers for Compari Entertainment. Rapke previously collaborated with Zemeckis on several films including “Cast Away,” “Flight,” and “The Walk.” Levine also produced “The Walk,” as well as “Allied.”

“Blue Book is inspired by the true covert events of an era in American history shrouded in mystery,” said Paul Buccieri, president of A+E Studios and A+E Networks Portfolio Group. “Robert Zemeckis and the creative team have shaped an incredibly compelling narrative, building upon History’s unique, growing brand of fact-based scripted programming.”

This marks the fourth original scripted series for History and the third scripted series from A+E Studios. Others include military drama “Six,” the popular historical drama “Vikings,” and the upcoming Knights Templar drama “Knightfall” from producer Jeremy Renner.

Marketplace

