History President Jana Bennett to Depart Cable Channel

Jana Bennett is leaving her post as president and general manager of cable channel History.

Bennett was named the network’s top programming executive in September 2015 after overseeing the relaunch of another A+E Networks channel, Bio, as FYI. She took over for Dirk Hoogstra.

The move will make Bennett’s successor History’s third president in as many years. In the interim, Paul Cabana, senior VP of programming, will oversee the channel until a successor is named. Cabana will report to A&E and History president Paul Buccieri.

In a note to staffers A+E CEO Nancy Dubuc said the move was Bennett’s decision. The British exec plans to launch a new venture and split her time on both sides of the Atlantic.

“Jana came to me and told me that she wanted to split her time between London and NY and start a new entrepreneurial venture aimed at creating the best of British and American content for both markets,” Dubuc wrote.

