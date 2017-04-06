“Hip Hop Squares” has been renewed for second season at VH1. The show from Ice Cube’s production banner delivered VH1’s highest-rated premiere in more than a year in its March 13 bow.

“ ‘Hip Hop Squares’ smashed ratings records as one of the most watched new series of the year,” said Chris McCarthy, president of VH1, MTV and Logo. “We couldn’t ask for a better creative force to steer the show than Ice Cube or a better partner than CBS Distribution, and we are thrilled to keep this party going.”

The series is hosted by DeRay Davis and exec produced by Cube and his Cube Vision production company in conjunction with Jesse Collins Entertainment, Scott St. John and Jeff Kwatinetz’s The Firm. “Hip Hop Squares” revisits the classic game show format with celebrity players drawn from the world of hip hop, comedy and entertainment.

“The positive response to ‘Hip Hop Squares’ has been an incredible experience,” said Cube. “Viewers can look forward to a louder, crazier party with the next season.”

“Hip Hop Squares” was one of a number of new and returning premieres that boosted VH1’s fortunes in the first quarter. The show bowed to 3.2 million viewers in aggregate and a 1.6 in adults 18-49, making it a slam dunk for a renewal.

While VH1’s sibling network MTV is in the midst of a remodeling of its lineup, VH1 has been plugging along with solid returns from its core schedule. The channel has logged seven consecutive quarters of year-over-year ratings growth on a total day measure, with this past quarter marking 2% gain in total viewers and a 2% gain in adults 18-49 over Q1 2016. That modest increase was notable given that VH1 logged a 29% year-over-year gain in adults 18-49 in Q1 2016.

The backbone of VH1’s schedule remains the “Love and Hip Hop” franchise. The Atlanta edition of the show logged its highest-rated premiere to date, delivering a 3.0 rating in adults 18-49 with its sixth season opener on March 6.

Season five of “Black Ink Crew” and the move of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” from Logo to VH1 also performed for the channel during the quarter.