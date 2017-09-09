Hillary Clinton Says She ‘Maybe Missed a Few Chances’ During Presidential Campaign

Hillary Clinton sat down with “CBS Sunday Morning” anchor Jane Pauley in her first television interview about her new book, “What Happened.” The book chronicles her time running for the White House opposite Donald Trump, and she told Pauley that the moment the now-president started to follow her around the debate stage was “discombobulating.”

“While I’m answering questions, my mind is going, ‘Okay, do I keep my composure? Do I act like a president? Am I the person that people can trust in the end to make hard decisions? Or do I wheel around and say, ‘Get outta my space. Back up, you creep’? Well, you know, I didn’t do the latter,” Clinton said of the St. Louis debate.

While the extended interview will be broadcast on Sept. 10, a preview was featured tonight on the CBS Evening News. In it, Clinton also opened up about more general struggles during the campaign.

“People say, ‘Well, we don’t know her’ – and I think my composure, which I have developed over years being in the public eye – has well equipped me for being a leader, because you should keep your cool, and you should be steady and predictable. But I think in this time we’re in, particularly in this campaign, you know, maybe I missed a few chances,” Clinton said.

Clinton will also be appearing on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.”

Watch the preview of Clinton’s “CBS Sunday Morning” interview here.