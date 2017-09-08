Hillary Clinton to Appear on ‘Daily Show With Trevor Noah’

Hillary Clinton
Hillary Clinton will appear as a guest on “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah,” Comedy Central announced Friday.

Clinton will appear on the Nov. 1 episode to promote her book “What Happened,” which details her 2016 Presidential campaign. This will be Clinton’s first appearance on the Comedy Central late-night series since Noah took over as host.

Clinton will be making the rounds in promotion of the book, with CBS announcing Thursday that the former Secretary of State will appear on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Sept. 19. She will also discuss the book on CBS’ “Sunday Morning” with anchor Jane Pauley, marking her first sit-down TV interview since the election. The book will be published on Sept. 12.

In portions of the book that have already been leaked, Clinton is critical of former primary rival Bernie Sanders, whom she says “had to resort to innuendo and impugning my character.” In an excerpt released on MSNBC, Clinton wrote of her Oct. 10 debate with Donald Trump, “Do you stay calm, keep smiling and carry on as if he weren’t repeatedly invading your space? Or do you turn, look him in the eye, and say loudly and clearly, ‘back up you creep. Get away from me. I know you love to intimidate women, but you can’t intimidate me so back up,'” Clinton wrote.

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” airs Mondays-Thursdays at 11 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central and is available to stream the following day on the show’s official website and the Comedy Central app.

