Hilary Swank Joins Danny Boyle’s FX Limited Series ‘Trust’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Academy Award winner Hilary Swank has been cast in a leading role in the upcoming FX limited series “Trust,” Variety has learned exclusively.

Swank will star as Gail Getty, mother of the kidnapped John Paul Getty III, heir to the Getty oil fortune. It is left to her to pay her son’s multi-million dollar ransom, despite the fact she is broke.

The role marks Swank first TV role since the late 1990’s, when she appeared on such shows as “Beverly Hills 90210,” “Leaving LA,” and “Camp Wilder.” Since then, she has forged an impressive film career, winning Oscars for both “Million Dollar Baby” in 2005 and “Boys Don’t Cry” in 2000. She also won Golden Globes for both films, and was also nominated for a Globe for her role in the TV movie “Iron Jawed Angels.”

Swank will next be seen in Steven Soderbergh’s “Logan Lucky“ opposite Channing Tatum and Adam Driver, and “55 Steps” with Helena Bonham Carter and Jeffrey Tambor. She is repped by WME and attorney Jeffrey Bernstein.

The first installment of the series is set to debut on FX in January 2018. Swank joins a cast that includes Emmy and Golden Globe winner Donald Sutherland as J. Paul Getty, the great oil man and founder of the Getty family dynasty.

The 10-episode first installment of “Trust” is set in 1973, when the young Getty is kidnapped in Rome and his mafia captors are banking on a huge ransom. The series charts the young man’s nightmare ordeal at the hands of kidnappers who cannot understand why nobody seems to want their captive back. The Italian police think it’s a prank and decline to investigate. Paul’s father is lost in a heroin daze in London and refuses to answer the phone. His grandfather is marooned in a Tudor mansion in the English countryside surrounded by five mistresses and a pet lion. Only his mother Gail is left to negotiate with increasingly desperate kidnappers.

The series is being executive produced by Boyle, Simon Beaufoy and Christian Colson. Written by Beaufoy and directed by Boyle, the first installment will be produced by FX Productions, Cloud Eight Films, Decibel Films and Snicket Films Limited.