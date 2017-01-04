Hilary Estey McLoughlin, a veteran development executive who has been involved with some of daytime TV’s best-known recent shows, will join ABC News full time as senior executive producer of “The View” as well as non-fiction content.

In her new role, Estey McLoughlin will oversee “The View,” which was placed under ABC News’ aegis in 2014, as well as Lincoln Square Productions, the Walt Disney unit’s documentary and non-fiction programming production studio, according to a statement Wednesday from James Goldston, president of ABC News.

“Hilary is a true creative force and a proven and experienced leader – and I know we will see her drive ABC News forward across every one of our platforms,” said Goldston, in the statement.

Estey Loughlin had previously been working with ABC as a consultant on “The View.”

She has logged stints with Time Warner’s Telepictures as well as CBS Television Distribution. She was involved with both “Ellen” and “The Rosie O’Donnell Show.”

She is also expected to work with ABC Entertainment on the West Coast to coordinate airing of specials and other programming from Lincoln Square.