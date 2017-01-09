Teleprompter issues added further confusion to an already-chaotic Golden Globes ceremony, and while host Jimmy Fallon was able to brush off his technical difficulty at the beginning of his opening monologue with an improvised Mariah Carey gag, others like Michael Keaton didn’t have a chance to make amends.

“The Founder” actor, who was on stage to present the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a motion picture, declared that Octavia Spencer was nominated for “Hidden Fences,” rather than “Hidden Figures.” #HiddenFences quickly became a trending topic on Twitter.

Keaton wasn’t the first to make the error, however. NBC News correspondent Jenna Bush Hager made the same mistake earlier in the night when interviewing Pharrell Williams on the red carpet.

"you're nominated for Hidden Fences" pic.twitter.com/7My6dtEkbG — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 9, 2017

“You’re nominated for ‘Hidden Fences,’ how cool is it?” she asked. “You said that this party is known for a little drinking, are you thinking you’re going to partake?”

Williams’ response required no words, only a blank, frustrated stare into the distance. Doubtless the question partly inspired his pained look.

Actress Gabrielle Union, who was tuning in to the ceremony, noticed the repeated mistake and took to Twitter to express her disappointment.

“Wait…#Hidden Fences…again?”

You know who stars in #HiddenFences… Garcelle Ashanti Brandy Sanaa Bring It On Union 😑 — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) January 9, 2017

“You know who stars in #Hidden Fences…Garcelle Ashanti Brandy Sanaa Bring It On Union”