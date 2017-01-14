TV Land has greenlit “Heathers,” the TV series reboot based on the original cult-favorite film.

The pickup was announced Friday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in Pasadena, Calif. by Keith Cox, president of development and production for TV Land.

The first season has been greenlit with a 10-episode order, and will premiere in fall 2017. “Heathers” marks the first-ever hourlong series for TV Land.

“Heathers” is based on the 1988 film of the same name that starred Winona Ryder, Christian Slater and Shannen Doherty, who will guest star in the TV series in an undisclosed role.

The show is a pitch-black comedy anthology set in the present day, featuring a group of all-new Heathers, who have the same character names from the original film, but this time, the outcasts are the ones who have become high school royalty. Doherty’s original character Heather Duke will be played by Brendan Scannell in the revitalized role of a man who identifies as gender-queer and whose real name is Heath; Heather McNamara (originally played by Lisanne Falk in the film) is now a black lesbian played by Jasmine Mathews; and Heather Chandler (originally Kim Walker in the movie) will be played by Melanie Field. James Scully and Grace Victoria Cox will play J.D. and Veronica, the roles originally played by Slater and Ryder.

“Our take on ‘Heathers’ is a cinematic, surprising and twisted comedy that gives a wonderful nod to the film while also creating something entirely its own,” said Cox. “We’re really passionate about this show and the satirical story-telling its provocative characters allow.”

Jason Micallef wrote the pilot script and will serve as showrunner and exec producer. Leslye Headland directed the pilot and is exec producer, along with Tom Rosenberg and Gary Lucchesi of Lakeshore Entertainment. Brad Gardner serve as exec producer for TV Land.