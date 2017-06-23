TV News Roundup: Heather Graham Joins Cast of ‘Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders’

In today’s roundup, Heather Graham gets a part in “Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders,” and HBO Films releases a first look at Peter Dinklage in “My Dinner with Hervé.”

CASTING

Heather Graham, Elizabeth Reaser, and Larry Cedar have been cast in “Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders.” Graham will play Judalon Smyth, a sexy, emotionally fragile woman who is having an affair with Dr. Oziel. Reaser will play Deputy District Attorney Pam Bozanich, who is assigned to the murders of Jose and Kitty Menendez. Cedar will play Milton Andersen, Kitty’s older brother. The series, which depicts the infamous murder trial of the infamous siblings, will air Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on NBC starting Sept. 26. Edie Falco, Julianne Nicholson, Anthony Edwards, and Sam Jaeger have been previously cast in the show.

Emily Rudd is set to play the title role in “Olive Forever,” a pilot from Universal Cable Productions. Rudd’s character Olive is a high school student, con artist, cat burglar, and chameleon who deep down is just a foster kid looking for a home. “Olive Forever” is executive produced by Brian Duffield, Nicki Cortese, Brian Robbins, Matt Kaplan, and Brett Bouttier. Matt Shakman will direct and executive produce. Rudd is represented by CAA, Luber Roklin Entertainment and Jackoway Tyerman.

FIRST LOOK

HBO Films released the first image of “My Dinner with Hervé” with Peter Dinklage and Jamie Dornan. Dinklage plays Hervé Villechaize, the star of “Fantasy Island” and the James Bond film “Man With the Golden Gun,” and Dornan plays Danny Tate, a struggling journalist. The two forge an unlikely friendship over a night in LA, resulting in life-changing consequences for both. The film was written and directed by Sacha Gervasi, who also serves as an executive producer along with Steven Zaillian, Richard Middleton, Ross Katz, Dinklage, and Jessica de Rothschild. Garrett Basch and David Ginsberg co-executive produced.

BEHIND THE SCENES

Tasha Smith (“Empire”) has been tapped to direct an episode of “Tales” titled “99 Problems” for BET Network. “Tales,” a scripted anthology series of hip-hop song stories, will have a different director, screenwriter, and cast for each episode. The airdate for Smith’s episode has not yet been determined. Smith is repped by TCA/Jed Root and managed by LINK Entertainment.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

A+E Networks named Christian Murphy senior vice president of Daytime and Programming Partnerships. In his new role, Murphy will leverage distribution, build audiences, and generate revenue through content creation and strategic partnerships. Previously, he was senior vice president of Network Business Development at A+E Networks.