HBO’s Richard Plepler to Receive Variety Vanguard Award at Mipcom

HBO chairman-CEO Richard Plepler will receive the 2017 Variety Vanguard Award at the Mipcom international TV conference in October.

The kudo recognizes an industry executive who has made significant contributions to the growth of the worldwide television business. Under Plepler’s leadership, HBO has dramatically expanded its international reach and has been a pioneer in embracing alternative distribution models.

“It is a tremendous honor to welcome Richard Plepler to Mipcom, where he will receive the Variety Vanguard Award 2017. Under his leadership and through his vision HBO has created iconic programming brands and continues to be a true creative force recognized by the global entertainment industry,” said Laurine Garaude, director of Reed MIDEM’s Television Division.

The Variety Vanguard Award was established in 2016. The inaugural recipient was Marion Edwards, longtime head of international TV sales for 20th Century Fox Television Distribution.

“HBO’s role in shaping the contemporary television landscape cannot be overstated,” said Michelle Sobrino-Stearns, Variety’s publisher and chief revenue officer. “We are thrilled to honor Richard Plepler for the work he’s done to entertain audiences around the world and to expand the boundaries of our industry.”

The award will be presented to Plepler on Oct. 16 at the Palais des Festivals in Cannes. The Mipcom conference runs Oct. 16-19.