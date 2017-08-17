HBO Social Media Accounts Hacked (EXCLUSIVE)

Way to kick HBO while it’s down.

As if the Time Warner-owned cable network didn’t have enough problems to worry about with cyberattacks, a notorious hacking group took over the company’s Twitter and Facebook accounts Wednesday night.

“Hi, OurَMiَne are here, we are just testing your security ,HBO team please contact us to upgrade the security – ourmine .org -> Contact,” read a message on both social platforms at approximately 8 p.m. PT.

OurMine is well known for taking over Twitter accounts of a wide range of media accounts in recent years including Netflix, Marvel and Google. The damage doesn’t seem to ever extend beyond just demonstrating the group’s ability to take over the account.

In addition to taking over the main accounts at HBO, the Twitter account for “Game of Thrones” was also exploited. HBO managed to scrub the offending tweets shortly after they were posted.

BREAKING: Yet another hack problem for HBO tonight…this time to it's social media accounts https://t.co/oCRuBsqx1e pic.twitter.com/AM1g7dHL0E — Andrew Wallenstein (@awallenstein) August 17, 2017

It’s unlikely the OurMine attack is coordinated with the anonymous hacker currently embroiled in a weeks-long standoff with the network that has resulted in the leakage of unaired HBO episodes, “Game of Thrones” script and some internal documents.

An HBO spokesman declined comment.

OurMine wasn’t the only problem HBO dealt with Wednesday. Episode six of “Game of Thrones” was leaked to internet piracy sites, four days ahead of Sunday’s premiere. It was inadvertently published by HBO Nordic and HBO España services.