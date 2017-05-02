TV News Roundup: HBO to Distribute Princess Di Documentary

In today’s roundup, several executive promotions have occurred, and HBO will distribute a Princess Diana documentary later this year.



SPECIALS

HBO Documentary Films has acquired the U.S. rights to ITV’s Princess Diana documentary, which will air on HBO and ITV later this year, the 20th anniversary of her death. The documentary will feature interviews with Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry, the sons of the late Princess of Wales, who talk openly and in depth about their experiences with her death, as well as her contributions to numerous charitable causes, such as the eradication of landmines, child bereavement, homelessness and HIV/AIDS. The film will also release unseen archival footage as well as contributions with many of Princess Di’s close friends and family, many of whom have not spoken publicly before.

EXECUTIVES

Bob Boden has been hired as the executive president of production and development at Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios. In his new position, Boden will be involved in all facets of the company’s television productions, focusing on Fall 2017’s new comedy game show, “Funny You Should Ask,” for which he was co-executive producer for the initial pilot episodes. Boden will also produce and develop new game and reality projects for Entertainment Studios’ television slate of existing and upcoming projects across multiple platforms – broadcast syndication, cable television, and digital. Boden has held numerous executive positions across multiple networks and is most recently coming from a tenure as executive producer of GSN’s “The Chase.”

Sonia Coleman has been named senior vice president of human resources for the Disney | ABC Television Group. Coleman replaces Steve Milovich, who after 40 years in the industry and 15 years with the Walt Disney Company, will retire in March. In this position, Coleman will be responsible for all employee development, compensation, organization development, employee relations, diversity, recruitment and employee operations for Disney | ABC’s portfolio of businesses. Coleman previously served as vice president of human resources for The Walt Disney Company.

Chris Young will be the new senior vice president of Nickelodeon Entertainment Lab after serving as executive creative producer for Nickelodeon Animation Lab. Young will be in charge of spearheading long-range research and development efforts around new technologies for Nickelodeon and its audience. The Burbank-based lab focuses on building prototypes to test new strategies. Young will report to Matthew Evans, executive vice president, digital and new business and James Stephenson, senior vice president of original animation.