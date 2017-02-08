HBO’s stand-alone digital streaming service has surpassed 2 million domestic subscribers, Time Warner chief Jeff Bewkes told investors Wednesday.

HBO Now launched in April 2015. Wall Street has been keenly attuned to the pace of subscriber growth for HBO Now as a bellwether of how major media giants will evolve their businesses in the digital era. Bewkes announced the subscriber number during his conference call with analysts following the release of strong fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 earnings.

Time Warner at the end of 2015 disclosed that HBO Now had hit about 800,000 domestic subscribers. HBO Now is also important to Time Warner as HBO is in the midst of renewing carriage deals with major MVPDs, including Charter Communications. Having HBO Now as an alternative option to consumers will help HBO drive a harder bargain on carriage terms.

HBO Now marks the first time consumers have had the option of buying HBO without taking any other pay-TV package.

Time Warner CFO Howard Averill said during the call that HBO “has seen a nice uptick in OTT subscriber growth recently.” HBO intends to add more digital distribution partners to help sell the service to consumers who may not have exposure to traditional pay-TV marketing efforts.

Averill emphasized that the company sees “a big, untapped subscriber opportunity in the U.S.” for HBO. In its traditional MVPD renewals, Averill said HBO is focused on structuring deals that give distributors incentives to drive new subscribers. He warned analysts that HBO will not likely demonstrate affiliate growth in the first quarter of this year, but he advised that HBO for 2017 as a whole is expected to deliver high single-digit growth in subscription revenue, which in turn will help boost its operating income.