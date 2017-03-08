In today’s TV News Roundup, Patricia Clarkson is cast in a new HBO and Gillian Flynn television drama, Shaunette Renée Wilson joins Fox’s “The Resident” pilot, HBO reveals its release date for the Judd Apatow and Chris Gethard special, and Viacom and Warner Bros. make promotions.

CASTING

Oscar nominee and Emmy winner Patricia Clarkson has landed a starring role in Gillian Flynn‘s TV project “Sharp Objects” for HBO. The straight-to-series eight-episode drama also stars Amy Adams as a recently released psychiatric patient and reporter who has returned home to cover the murders of two preteen girls, much to the chagrin of her estranged mother (Clarkson). As Adora Crellin, Clarkson will depict the hostile queen of “Wind Gap’s” high society who is haunted by her other daughter’s decades-old death. Marti Noxon will write from the 2006 Flynn novel. Flynn will also executive produce and write multiple episodes alongside showrunner and fellow exec-producer Noxon.

Upcoming “Black Panther” cast member Shaunette Renée Wilson has been cast as a series regular in Fox‘s “The Resident” pilot. As Mina Okafor, a Nigerian rising surgical star, Wilson joins cast members Matt Czuchry, Manish Dayal, and Bruce Greenwood in the medical drama where a young doc begins work under a tough senior resident, revealing the good and bad of modern medicine. Wilson graduated just this past spring from Yale School of Drama and is repped by UTA and Authentic Talent & Literary Management. Phillip Noyce will direct the one-hour pilot.

DATES

HBO‘s new Judd Apatow and Chris Gethard comedy presentation “Chris Gethard: Career Suicide” will debut May 6 at 10/9c. The adaption of Gethard’s one-man off-Broadway show of the same name features jokes on the topics of depression, alcoholism, suicide, and “the other funniest parts of life.” In addition to Apatow and Gethard, “Career Suicide” is executive produced by Brian Stern, Mike Berkowitz, Anna Wenger, and Marcus Raboy. Stage production director Kimberly Senior will also direct the adaptation.

EXECUTIVES

In an executive restructure at Warner Bros. worldwide television distribution, industry vets Robert Blair and Jim Brehm have been promoted to leadership positions in international TV distribution. Blair, a 19-year Warner Bros. employee, will take on the role of EVP, international sales, international television distribution, while Brehm has been promoted to EVP, global operations and administration, Warner Bros. worldwide television distribution. The announcement was made Tuesday by Jeffrey R. Schlesinger, president of worldwide television distribution.

Dario Spina has been promoted to the role of chief marketing officer of Viacom Velocity, Viacom Inc. announced Tuesday. The full-service partner marketing and creative content group will see Spina leading all U.S.-led partner marketing and creative efforts for the networks within Viacom’s global entertainment group, including MTV and Comedy Central. Spina will also manage creative and production responsibilities for the group’s integrated marketing initiatives across linear, digital, and social platforms plus launch a new Velocity culture and creative insights team. He will continue to report to Sean Moran, head of marketing & partner solutions (ad sales).